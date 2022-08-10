Luxury vessel owned by British businessman is first star guest at Malaga’s new megayacht marina The Aviva is almost 100 metres long and valued at around 250 million euros, and even features an indoor padel tennis court

The new megayacht marina at the Port of Malaga received its first super-luxury guest yesterday (9 August), which is precisely what the facility was built for. The Aviva, some 98.4 metres in length, was moored at Pier 2, and the visit made it the largest vessel to arrive since the new dock for recreational boats was inaugurated on 15 July. During her visit to Malaga, of just over 24 hours, the boat will certainly turn the heads of those passing through the area.

The luxury craft is owned by businessman Joe Lewis, one of the richest men in Britain, and the largest shareholder in the Tottenham Hotspur football club. According to the Sunday Times Rich List in 2021, Lewis has a net worth of £4.33 billion.

With its circular shapes and characteristic bridge, the ship sails under the Cayman Islands flag. Among the unusual features of the Aviva an indoor padel tennis court, on the lower deck, stands out.

The megayacht was designed by Reymond Langton and Toby Silverton. This is her second stopover in Malaga since she was launched in 2017. Her superstructure was built by the German shipyards Abeking & Rasmussen. The boat has four large aluminium decks, where eight suites are distributed, with the capacity to accommodate a total of 16 passengers.

The vessel, with its turquoise hull is valued at around $250 million, and its eco-friendly propulsion system makes it one of a kind. And it is fitted with an electric motor that leads to a reduction in the fuel needed to navigate. The cruising speed is 14 knots.

Aviva is the largest megayacht that has visited the facilities of the new Malaga marina, so far. This new dock has 31 moorings for luxury boats, up to 180 metres in length, after an investment of around ten million euros in the facility.