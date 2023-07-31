August will arrive with three days of hot terral wind and an amber alert for high temperatures in Malaga

Almudena Nogués Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

After a few days of slight respite from the heat, the high temperatures are set to return to the remained moderate), the heat is set to return to Malaga province. To begin with, this Monday - the last day of July - Aemet has activated a yellow warning in the Antequera area between 1pm and 9pm with a forecast of maximum temperatures of 38C. It will be the prelude to a complicated week, once again with the terrestrial weather playing a leading role. For now, state Met Office Aemet is maintaining an amber warning for tomorrow, Tuesday, in Malaga city, along the western strip of the Costa del Sol and also in the Valle del Guadalhorce (also between 1pm and 9pm) for temperatures of 40 degrees.

"Tomorrow, August 1st, we will start the month with the hot terral wind blowing in the usual areas of the province, and this time it will reach the Malagaa city and the Axarquia. Yesterday, Sunday, we were spared. At the moment, Aemet has activated warnings for Tuesday (amber) and Wednesday (yellow). On Thursday we will also have terral, but the maximum temperatures will not be so high. There is a probability that the terral will reach Rincón de la Victoria at some point during the day", explained weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog 'Tormentas y Rayos' (storms and lightning). In Malaga city, the state weather agency Aemet is forecasting 40C and and very high minimum overnight temperature of 25 degrees.

In the Ronda and Antequera areas the maximum temperatures are not expected to be as high as in the past few days. "It should also be noted that there will be strong westerly gusts on the coast of Malaga and the Alboran Sea. It is likely that the yellow warning for coastal phenomena will also be activated on the coasts of Malaga, Granada and Almeria provinces. On Thursday the sea water temperature will be around 18 degrees," said Escudero. In Malaga city Aemet forecasts wind gusts of 20 kilometres per hour.