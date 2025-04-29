Attention to those allergic to olive trees: pollen bloom date announced for Malaga

An olive tree in blossom in the area of the faculty of science on Thursday.

The University of Cordoba, as part of the Spanish aerobiology network, provides a dynamic map of pollen levels in the air. The tool is currently showing an abrupt evolution in olive tree blossom. The alert for those who are allergic to the pollen has gone from green to red in a matter of just a few days. High concentrations will persist from the end of April to the early days of May.

The whole province of Malaga falls within this high-level threshold, with the exception of a narrow strip of land from Manilva to the Serranía de Ronda, which follows the imaginary line of the border with neighbouring Cadiz. In this area, the concentrations colour the map in yellow, i.e. moderate levels of pollen in the air.

A common allergen

Olive tree allergy is one of the most common sensitivities in Malaga. It has replaced the previous 'star' of histamine generators - dust mites. Being very fine particles (just 18-25 microns), they are easily transported by the wind all the way to the city of Malaga.

Antonio Picornell is a doctor who works at the department of plant biology at the University of Malaga. He said: "Yes, this blooming is normal. It depends a lot on the prevailing wind and temperatures. Sometimes, the 'levante' (easterly wind) comes in and 'washes' the atmosphere, as it enters the city from the sea, without picking up pollen. However, if the wind changes and starts to come in from inland, it brings all the pollen released by the olive trees."

Relative humidity

Picornell mentioned relative humidity as another conditioning factor: "If the relative humidity is high, pollen tends to clump together and precipitate, which lowers the concentrations in the air."

Another well-known factor is that air pollution worsens symptoms by increasing the allergy-producing capacity and irritating the respiratory tract and mucous membranes.

Keys to combat allergy

The keys to combating this allergy vary depending on the person's location, their activity and the severity of the symptoms, which range from conjunctivitis, rhinitis, itching, tiredness to, in some cases, asthma. Nasal washes, eye drops, antihistamines, face masks, closing windows, going closer to the coastline, avoiding outdoor sports: the arsenal of remedies is vast, but there is only one measure that is effective in the long term and that is immunotherapy, vaccines.

The concentration of polles will start to decrease at the end of May, but it will still remain somewhat active in June. May is, traditionally, an adverse month for olive pollen allergy sufferers.

Olive tree bloom will also fully affect the provinces of Jaén, Cordoba, Granada, Seville and the westernmost part of Almeria.

Evolution of other pollens

What about other pollens? Plantain, plantago, amaranthaceae, grasses, alder, hazel, casuarina and birch are at low or very low levels. Urticaceae and cypress pollens (the latter is now in decline) are at moderate levels. Also at moderate levels, with high peaks in specific areas, are urtica membrenacea.

According to the aforementioned website of the UCO, the degree of allergenicity of this pollen is 5 (the highest), together with the shade plane tree, birch and grasses. In contrast, alder, amaranthaceae, hazel, casuarina and plantago have a score of 3.