National Police press conference. SUR
Malaga tops complaints list for attacks on health workers in Spain

Malaga tops complaints list for attacks on health workers in Spain

CRIME ·

Some 32 cases were reported in the province's hospitals and health centres in 2022

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Friday, 3 March 2023, 10:41

Malaga is the province with the most complaints of attacks on health personnel in Spain, according to a National Police report. Thirty-two cases were recorded in hospitals and health centres in Malaga in 2022.

The police have released details of attacks on health professionals during the past year, when more than 8,000 police actions were carried out throughout Spain across health centres and care homes, producing 60 arrests.

Compared to 2021, physical attacks have decreased, while cases of threats have increased.

Medical professionals filed the most complaints (42%), followed by nurses (24%) and technicians (8%). Malaga, with 32, and Seville, with 23, were the provinces with the highest figure.

According to data analysed by the National Police, Thursdays and Fridays were the days of the week with the highest incidence of cases.

