Man holds employees at gunpoint in attempt to rob McDonald's in Malaga

An armed robbery attempt took place in the McDonald's on Avenida de Velázquez in Churriana on Sunday 16 March. The incident took place at 11pm, when the establishment had just closed. The employees were still attending to drive-through customers. The suspect entered through the back door and shot to the ground at least once to threaten the workers, but ultimately fled the scene empty-handed.

The police arrived after several calls reporting gunshots at the establishment. However, the failed thief had already escaped, without managing to gain access to the cash register. No one was injured during the attack.

The National Police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator, suspecting that he did not act alone.