Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Man holds employees at gunpoint in attempt to rob McDonald&#039;s in Malaga
Crime

Man holds employees at gunpoint in attempt to rob McDonald's in Malaga

The suspect, who appears not to have acted alone, left the establishment in Churriana empty-handed

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Wednesday, 19 March 2025, 17:41

An armed robbery attempt took place in the McDonald's on Avenida de Velázquez in Churriana on Sunday 16 March. The incident took place at 11pm, when the establishment had just closed. The employees were still attending to drive-through customers. The suspect entered through the back door and shot to the ground at least once to threaten the workers, but ultimately fled the scene empty-handed.

The police arrived after several calls reporting gunshots at the establishment. However, the failed thief had already escaped, without managing to gain access to the cash register. No one was injured during the attack.

The National Police have launched an investigation to identify the perpetrator, suspecting that he did not act alone.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Malaga foodie market comes to the Axarquía
  2. 2 The 'sick' sherry an Irishman in Spain believed in
  3. 3 Malaga CF academy graduate Dean Huijsen earns first senior Spain call-up
  4. 4 Age Concern Marbella continues series of informative talks for English-speaking senior citizens
  5. 5 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  6. 6 Regional government delegate in Malaga visits renovated Hospital Marítimo in Torremolinos
  7. 7 Bil Bil castle in Benalmádena to host event to mark World Poetry Day
  8. 8 All-terrain wheelchair enables youngsters with reduced mobility to enjoy the mountains in Malaga province
  9. 9 There is still time to reserve tables for ACE animal shelter fundraising dinner on the Costa
  10. 10 Shoppers offered chance to win 1,000-euro prize in Costa del Sol town

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man holds employees at gunpoint in attempt to rob McDonald's in Malaga