Are the shops in Malaga and along the Costa del Sol open this bank holiday, Monday 13 October?

Isabel Méndez Malaga Saturday, 11 October 2025, 03:49 Share

Spain's Hispanic Day (Día de la Hispanidad) or National Day (Fiesta Nacional de España) falls on a Sunday this year, so many people will be able to enjoy a longer weekend than usual as the celebration of the 12 October will be moved to the following day, Monday the 13th. However, many large shops on the Costa del Sol and around Malaga province will open their doors despite it being a public holiday as it is one of the holidays authorised to do so in accordance with the opening calendar approved for 2025 by the Junta de Andalucía.

Therefore, in Malaga city, it will be possible to some retail therapy in the Larios Centro, Málaga Plaza, Rosaleda, Vialia Málaga-Estación María Zambrano, Los Patios, Plaza Mayor and McArthurGlen Designer Outlet Málaga shopping centres, and the Málaga Nostrum retail park as well as El Corte Inglés, Ikea, Carrefour, Leroy Merlin, Conforama, Verdecora and Muelle Uno.

In the province, the shopping centres of Miramar (Fuengirola), Rincón de la Victoria, Puerto Marina Shopping in Benalmádena, the El Corte Inglés centres in Mijas and Marbella, La Trocha (Coín), La Verónica (Antequera), La Cañada (Marbella), El Ingenio (Vélez-Málaga) and Centro Comercial CostasolCentro (Torremolinos) will also be able to open their doors.

For their part, small shops (with a surface area of 300 metres or less) have the power to decide whether or not to open their doors to the public on these extra days, both in Malaga city and across the province.

Therefore, for two of the three days of the Pilar long 'puente' (bridge) weekend (Saturday and Monday) stores will be able to open for shopping, but on Sunday shops will remain closed after the ZGAT (Zonas de Gran Afluencia Turística) was deactivated, which has allowed shopping centres in several tourist towns in the province, as well as in Malaga city, to open every day from 1 June to 28 September, without closing for a single day.