Are shops and supermarkets in Malaga open this Friday, Andalucía Day?

Every time a public holiday approaches, the same question is asked. And this is also the case on 28 February, Andalucía Day: are shops open this Friday in Malaga province? The answer, on this occasion, is no, as the day does not form part of the calendar approved for 2025 by the Andalusian trade authorities, which gave the green light for shopping centres to open on 16 public holidays this year.

So this 28 February it will not be possible to go shopping in retail centres (although it will be possible to enjoy the restaurant area), while shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to decide whether or not to open their doors to the public.

For their part, large supermarkets will not be open to the public in Malaga either, so they will resume their usual activity the following day, on 1 March.

Shops in the province used two of their allocated Sunday/holiday opening days for 2025 on Sundays 5 and 12 January.

The next time they will open on public holidays will be during Easter week, when stores can open from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday (including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday) in Malaga city and other towns on the Costa del Sol declared as a Zone of Great Tourist Affluence. This authorises them to open during Holy Week as well as throughout the summer, from 1 June to 30 September.