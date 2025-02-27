Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Marilú Báez. Archivo
Are shops and supermarkets in Malaga open this Friday, Andalucía Day?
Retail

Are shops and supermarkets in Malaga open this Friday, Andalucía Day?

The retail sector is allowed to open its doors on 16 public holidays this year

Isabel Méndez

Isabel Méndez

Málaga

Thursday, 27 February 2025, 15:40

Every time a public holiday approaches, the same question is asked. And this is also the case on 28 February, Andalucía Day: are shops open this Friday in Malaga province? The answer, on this occasion, is no, as the day does not form part of the calendar approved for 2025 by the Andalusian trade authorities, which gave the green light for shopping centres to open on 16 public holidays this year.

So this 28 February it will not be possible to go shopping in retail centres (although it will be possible to enjoy the restaurant area), while shops with a surface area of less than 300 metres are free to decide whether or not to open their doors to the public.

For their part, large supermarkets will not be open to the public in Malaga either, so they will resume their usual activity the following day, on 1 March.

Shops in the province used two of their allocated Sunday/holiday opening days for 2025 on Sundays 5 and 12 January.

The next time they will open on public holidays will be during Easter week, when stores can open from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday (including Maundy Thursday and Good Friday) in Malaga city and other towns on the Costa del Sol declared as a Zone of Great Tourist Affluence. This authorises them to open during Holy Week as well as throughout the summer, from 1 June to 30 September.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol town bans tents and gazebos on beaches
  2. 2 Benalmádena announces project 'of great importance' to keep beaches in perfect condition
  3. 3 SUR in English print edition out on Thursday this week, ahead of Día de Andalucía
  4. 4 Spanish fashion giant chooses Costa del Sol town for Spring collection
  5. 5 This is the Harley Davidson designed on the Costa del Sol for a Spanish celebrity
  6. 6 Town hall begins comprehensive reform of two streets in La Cala de Mijas
  7. 7 New book details the history and importance of Costa del Sol river
  8. 8 Benalmádena boosts its physical exercise programme with new callisthenics area
  9. 9 The Malaga village that will be walking for charity this weekend
  10. 10 Fuengirola PP demands action from central government to repair lift at Los Boliches train station

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Are shops and supermarkets in Malaga open this Friday, Andalucía Day?