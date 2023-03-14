Archidona dog show turns 30 years old The town will celebrate three decades of one of its best-known events on 5, 6 and 7 May

Archidona's dog show, one of the town's most important annual events, will be celebrating its 30th birthday this year. The town is currently getting ready for this year's Feria del Pueblo that will take place on 5, 6 and 7 May.

Isabel Alba, who runs the event, indicated that the bulk of the programming will be announced after Easter, although she confirmed that the town's iconic Plaza Ochavada will host one of the events special moments, the well-known 'Archi de Oro'.

Classic events will also take place, such as the parade, exhibitions of sports and skills and visits to nursing homes and day care centres with dogs.

“All these activities help display the education, obedience and affection of this beautiful animal. That's why the organisers want to send out a message of respect and of rejection of cruelty towards these members of the family," said Alba.

Director of the Quercus Canine School, David García highlighted the Archidona dog show as a national benchmark. "It is a chance to show more of the world of dogs: the attention, care and respect they need," he said.