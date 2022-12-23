One person dead after car overturns on AP-7 in early hours of this morning Firefighters had to free a woman who was trapped inside the vehicle and she was rushed to Malaga’s Regional Hospital

One person died early this Friday morning in a traffic accident on the AP-7 in Malaga, according to the 112 emergency service control centre.

The incident happened at around 12.10am when eyewitnesses warned that a car had overturned at kilometre 227 of the coastal toll road.

Guardia Civil traffic officers, an ambulance crew and firefighters raced to the scene because there were people trapped inside the vehicle.

The health services confirmed the death of a person in the accident, but without releasing any further information about their identity, according to 112 Andalucía. In addition, the firefighters released a 34-year-old woman trapped inside the car who was transferred to the Regional Hospital in Malaga.