Spain's Antonio Banderas set for big screen reunion with British actor Anthony Hopkins some 15 years since last appearance together

Regina Sotorrío Malaga Tuesday, 21 May 2024, 17:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The projects are piling up for Antonio Banderas. Between premieres at Malaga's CaixaBank Soho theatre, where he will direct two musicals in the coming months, the actor from the city will be back in front of the camera in an international production with a very special filming partner, Anthony Hopkins.

Banderas is reuniting with one of the essential names in Hollywood some 15 years after Woody Allen's dramatic comedy, You'll Meet the Man of Your Dreams, and 26 years after his now legendary transformation in The Zorro. "It's a pleasure," he said.

In a meeting with the press, Banderas said shooting will take place this summer in Serbia, but he did not want to reveal details about the film. What is known is that the Malagueño will have to fit this new professional commitment into his schedule between directing Tocando Nuestra Canción, the musical comedy that is being staged for a month in Soho (from 6 June to 14 July), and the start of rehearsals for Gipsy, the next big musical production to be staged at the theatre in the Calle Córdoba.

For now, Banderas will not be on stage and will remain exclusively in the roles of director and producer, "but there are plans to return" to the stage in the future. And not only in Malaga: "I'm returning to Broadway in the autumn of 2025", he said. He left the title of the American production up in the air, but it should be remembered that a few months ago it emerged that Banderas is preparing a musical for New York about Pablo Picasso, whom he already played in the series Genius. He will do it together with American playwright and theatre director Gordon Greenberg and composer Stephen Schwartz, author of the lyrics of The Hunchback of Notre Dame and winner of three Oscars.

Banderas announced his upcoming projects after the renewal of the sponsorship agreement for three more years with La Caixa, the main partner of his cultural commitment in Malaga city since its beginnings. An agreement that translates into an annual contribution of more than one million euros for a private space, without public subsidies, in the style of the American theatre model.