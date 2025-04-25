Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Speed control with a mobile radar. SUR
Anti-speeding campaign lands 5,000 drivers in Malaga province with fines in just one week
Road safety

Almost 15% of the vehicles monitored on conventional roads were found to be exceeding the speed limits during the DGT and Guardia Civil road safety exercise

Chus Heredia

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Friday, 25 April 2025, 10:25

Spain's Directorate-General of Traffic (DGT) carried out a new national surveillance and control campaign on the country's roads - focused on speeding drivers - between 7 and 13 April. It involved investing more than 5,100 hours of work to monitor a total of 1,163,126 vehicles on the roads. Of the total number of vehicles reported, some 75,028 (6.5 per cent) found to be speeding above the permitted limits, a slightly higher percentage than that recorded in recent campaigns.

In Malaga province, officers from the Guardia Civil’s traffic group set up 89 check points during which 51,506 vehicles were monitored. In total, some 4,896 drivers were found to be travelling at speeds exceeding the legal limit.

Fines by type of road

Of the cars checked on conventional roads, 14.32 per cent were fined, while on motorways and dual carriageways, the figure stood at 6.24 per cent.

Due to the high percentage of accidents happening on conventional roads (those with only one lane in each direction), controls were reinforced, using both fixed and mobile speed cameras. More than 60% of offences were detected on conventional roads and through-roads.

On the other hand, on motorways and dual carriageways, the highest speed violations have been recorded. The average speed of the reported drivers was 128 km/h, which is 8 km/h over the general permitted limit.

