Young man killed and his mother wounded in shooting in Humilladero, Antequera

A shooting in the province of Malaga has led to the death of a 35-year-old man. His mother, 70, was also hit by stray pellets and taken to hospital. According to sources, in their search for the perpetrator the police have detained three individuals.

The incident occurred in the Realenga neighbourhood, in the town of Humilladero, around 5pm on Tuesday 29 April. An individual opened fire at the victim, using a shotgun. The young man could do nothing to repel the attack.

The mother, who was closeby, was also injued by the stray pellets. She has been admitted to hospital.

Several shootings have been reported in the last month, confirming the concerning increase of firearms on the streets. At the beginning of April, a man fired several shots in Calle Gaucín, Malaga, injuring four people - his target and three other people who were working or walking nearby.

Just a couple of weeks ago, on the Thursday of Holy Week, another shooting took place, this time in Portada Alta, Malaga, with one man shot in the leg and five people arrested - four men and one woman. The following day, a man was shot in the shoulder in Marbella.

Finally, last week there was another gun incident in Mijas, where a young British man was killed as he was leaving a football match with friends.