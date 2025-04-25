Police free 28 women forced into prostitution in brothel in Malaga province town that 'looked like a hotel'

Irene Quirante Friday, 25 April 2025, 12:19 Compartir

National Police officers in Spain have dismantled a prostitution network and rescued 28 women. The women were being sexually exploited in a brothel that "resembled a hotel with a party venue" in Fuente de Piedra in the north of Malaga province. Seven suspects have been arrested for being part of the pimp network, which has branches in Spain and Colombia. Two of them are already in prison.

The detainees forced the victims, all of whom were lured to Spain from Colombia, to work as prostitutes in inhumane conditions and under constant threats from the perpetrators, who told them that they would harm their families in their home country if they didn't obey.

The police force has described the brothel as the closest thing to a prison. According to the investigation, the women were not aware of the conditions before arriving in Spain, having been recruited in Colombia by means of deception. The pimps had convinced them to travel to Spain to work in 'idyllic' conditions, which were far from the reality they discovered.

The suspects managed everything necessary for the transfer to Spain through Barajas airport in Madrid. Once there, the women received a telephone card and instructions to go to the Santa Ana train station in Antequera, where another member of the organisation would take them to the brothel.

It was then that the victims became aware of the real conditions, which were completely abusive and restrictive of their rights. They had to work as prostitutes for long hours, even if they were ill or menstruating. They were also instructed to offer substances and enhancers to clients, encouraging their use in exchange for a fee.

Without a work contract and without being registered with the Social Security system, the women were entirely at the mercy of the criminal organisation. Furthermore, the fear for their own well-being and that of their family members put them in a vulnerable situation, from which they could not escape.

Operation Flamencos was launched last October after the police found two of the victims. As a result, officers have now arrested seven people, dismantling the organisation's leadership and its Spanish branch, as well as a large part of its financing through the judicial closure of the brothel and the blocking of its accounts and assets valued at 2.3 million euros.

In addition, the officers seized three vehicles, some 133,483 euros in cash, a short firearm, a set of brass knuckles, an extendable defence stick, various supporting documentation and the notebook in which the plot kept track of the victims' debt, as well as narcotic substances.

The judicial authority has ordered the imprisonment of the two main suspects. Among other crimes, the detainees are being investigated for human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, prostitution, sexual aggression, against public health, illegal possession of weapons and membership of a criminal organisation.

Reporting crimes anonymously

This operation is part of the National Police's plan against human trafficking for sexual exploitation. The National Police force has a telephone line 900 10 50 90 and an email address (trata@policia.es) to enable anonymous and confidential reporting of this type of crime, with the call not being reflected on the telephone bill.