Watch as sudden downpour causes flooding and cuts main road in Malaga province The heavy rain, which only lasted for a few minutes, flooded fields and torrents of mud forced the closure of the A-7201 road between Cuevas Bajas and Villanueva de Algaidas

High-level weather depressions, like those that have been affecting Malaga province since the end of last week, can leave heavy downpours almost anywhere, discharging many thousands of litres of rain in a matter of minutes.

On Monday it was the turn of the Malaga province town of Cuevas Bajas, where a strong storm deposited a very high quantity of water in a very short time, although this could not be quantified due to the absence of official rain gauges in the area. The nearest in the Hidrosur Network is in Archidona, which registered much smaller amounts.

The downpour began around 2pm and ended with the A-7201 road being cut, which connects the municipality with that of Villanueva de Algaidas. The road was completely flooded and impassable due to torrents of water and mud. Despite this no person or vehicle was trapped or injured. The flooding also affected other secondary roads and crops in the area.

Imágenes de la carrera A-7201 entre los municipios de #CuevasBajas y #VillanuevadeAlgaidas, tras una fuerte tromba de agua a primeras horas de la tarde. pic.twitter.com/44SIALNtWE — Storm Málaga (@Storm_Malaga) May 22, 2023

The Junta de Andalucía'road maintenance services intervened quickly to restore the road to traffic as soon as possible after the storm had passed.

With regard to what happened elsewhere in the province, Antequera registered the highest amount of rain with 30mm of rain in El Torcal; although they was little more than 11mm in Archidona, which is the weather station closest to the place where the downpour occurred, according to the Hidrosur Network