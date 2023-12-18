Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Panoramic view of Antequera. ABC
This is the town in Malaga province that the UK&#039;s Sun newspaper has called the Florence of Spain
Tourism

This is the town in Malaga province that the UK's Sun newspaper has called the Florence of Spain

According to the British tabloid, Antequera is a destination on a par with the iconic Italian city for its Renaissance and Baroque churches and Unesco World Heritage sites

Antonio Távora

Antequera

Monday, 18 December 2023, 18:03

Compartir

Strategically nestled in the heart of Andalucía, the Malaga province town of Antequera stands as a hidden treasure that has captured the attention of travel experts and has now been compared to the famous city of Florence in Italy.

The British tabloid newspaper, The Sun, has described Antequera, which has remained largely unknown to foreign tourists. as the “jewel to discover” in Spain, for its unique essence and charm.

Antequera, known as being at “the crossroads of Andalucía”, is strategically located between the cities of Seville, Cordoba, Granada and Malaga. According to the red top newspaper, Antequera is compared to the iconic Italian city for its Renaissance and Baroque churches, and Unesco World Heritage sites.

For British travelerls, accessibility is key, and according to The Sun, Antequera does not disappoint in this regard; Malaga Airport is just an hour away by car. Ryanair and easyJet operate direct flights from various UK cities, including London, Birmingham, Manchester, Bournemouth and Liverpool, with prices starting from just £14 by route, with flights taking less than three hours. Also, according to The Sun, the town offers very attractive public transport options, such as the daily bus from Malaga Airport to Antequera.

Another point of interest is the karst landscape of Torcal de Antequera, a mysterious often mist-clad place, with a myriad limestone pillars. This was declared a World Heritage site by Unesco in 2016 as were the Megalithic dolmens of Menga, Viera and El Romeral, near Antequera.

The Sun reported that other activities which can be enjoyed in the town include visiting the local museum, taking a tour of the bullring, or exploring some of the 33 churches. The newspaper highlighted the Church of San Sebastián, the Church of Carmen and the Church of San Juan, all of them examples of the Renaissance style.

Local gastronomy is also an important attraction, according to The Sun, with specialties such as 'porra', a cold tomato soup, and bienmesabe, a dessert filled with apples, cinnamon and sugar.

Related article

The Sun also noted that Andalucía offers much more beyond the main cities and coast. The British newspaper highlighted locations such as Almodóvar del Río, a town away from tourist crowds and that also served as a setting in the Game of Thrones television series. Also, according to The Sun, the city of Cadiz, with its sandy beaches, blue waters and delicious gastronomy, has been recognised by the newspaper as the cheapest getaway in Spain.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Bomb threats lead to international schools in Malaga being evacuated
  2. 2 What will the weather be like in Spain this week, ahead of Christmas Day?
  3. 3 Human error probed after Malaga train crash leaves 13 passengers, including three children, injured
  4. 4 Water tanker ships for Malaga could cost up to one million euros a time, and this is where it may come from
  5. 5 Costa del Sol towns enable contingency fund to cover extra costs of shipping in water by tanker
  6. 6 'Stray bullet' from wild boar hunt kills woman at her home in northern Spain
  7. 7 Andalucía, a global stage for major music and sports events
  8. 8 Spain's Bea González, the youngest ever winner of the World Padel Tour Master Final
  9. 9 'Kidnappers' steal baby Jesus from nativity scene in Alicante and demand 2,000-euro ransom on TikTok
  10. 10 Nine-man Malaga CF hold on to claim a valuable win

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad