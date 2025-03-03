Young man who died suddenly while exercising in Malaga park was planning to join police force

Nuria Triguero Malaga Monday, 3 March 2025, 10:18 Compartir

Archidona announced a day of mourning after the sudden death of a 19-year-old man on Sunday 2 March. He was exercising with his father in the calisthenics area of the park on Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso at around 9am, when the young man felt unwell and fainted. The emergency services called by his dad were unable to resuscitate him.

The local council in Archidona - a town in the north of the province of Malaga - postponed the carnival activities that were scheduled for Sunday to next weekend, as a sign of respect for the young man and his family. "The municipal authorities express their deepest condolences and join in the grief of his family and friends at this difficult time," the town hall said in a statement.

Cause of death

An autopsy is scheduled for today, Monday 3 March, to determine the cause of death. According to sources, the young man was in good physical shape. He had already passed the first exam to begin his training with the Guardia Civil and was preparing for the second physical test.

Apparently, he began to feel unwell while warming up for the training session on Sunday and collapsed to the ground.

The young man's family is originally from Archidona, but they left to work in Ibiza years ago and later moved to Cordoba. At the time of his death, he and the rest of the family were visiting his grandparents.