Mayor calls for calm after mosquito-borne West Nile virus detected in two horses in north of Malaga province

Iván Gelibter Antequera Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 16:26

The presence of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus has been detected in two horses in the Antequera area in the north of Malaga province.

The two horses became infected in the municipality of Almargen and work has started on the implementation of a surveillance and control plan, the town hall said in a statement following a meeting between council officials and the Northern Health Area of Malaga.

Antequera has immediately started to apply the "appropriate preventive measures", as the presence of the virus in the horses also led the Junta de Andalucía to officially declare the municipality of Antequera at risk level four.

The plan, which will be entrusted to and contracted with the company that usually works with town hall in the detection, control and treatment of pests, will be approved by the Junta. It will identify areas where mosquitoes can nest, and use specialised treatments to eliminate mosquitoes in those points "without risk to people's health", they said. Municipal water company Aguas del Torcal will partake in identifying and advising of high risk areas where there is stagnant water.

"From the town hall we will implement all the necessary measures as well as those required by the Junta de Andalucía to protect the population, in addition to sending exact and concrete information on the situations that develop in this assessment," mayor Manuel Baron said. He also wanted to point out that people should remain calm, and that all necessary prevention measures are being carried out.

The council recommended residents to use repellents, install mosquito nets, and wear clothing that covers the skin completely, especially at night, to avoid being bitten.