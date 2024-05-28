Tense stand-off as armed man barricades himself inside house in Malaga province town

Irene Quirante / Juan Cano Malaga Tuesday, 28 May 2024, 11:47 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A man has barricaded himself with a firearm inside a house in the town of Campillos in the north of Malaga province.

Guardia Civil and Local Police are responding to the developing incident on Calle Campos street, with an officer acting as a negotiator to encourage the individual to put down his weapon and surrender.

The operation was launched in the early hours of this Tuesday morning (28 May) after police went to the man's home, in the Don Benito neighbourhood, following an alert from locals about an alleged altercation between residents.

According to sources, when police arrived, the man reacted by pulling out a sawed-off shotgun and threatened the officers. At the time, the individual's mother was apparently in the house, but she left after a while as she was not feeling well.

Since early this morning, a special unit of the Guardia Civil, sent from Madrid, has been negotiating with the man. Apparently, he is a well-known person in the town with the nickname 'Chumbo' and, according to sources, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a robbery.