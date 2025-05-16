Sunrise at Malaga province beauty spot features on Nutella jars

Isabel Méndez Málaga Friday, 16 May 2025, 18:36 Compartir

A good breakfast improves your mood ahead of the day. Having it while enjoying great views has an even stronger effect. For this reason, a popular food company - Nutella - has launched a limited collection of jars of hazelnut spread with prints of some of the most outstanding places in Spain: the Maspalomas Dunes (Canary Islands), the bay of La Concha (Guipúzcoa), the Retiro park in Madrid, among others. The campaign carries the slogan 'Good morning from...' followed by the name of the destination, the photo of which appears on the jar. Among these sites, there is one located in the province of Malaga.

El Torcal is "one of the most spectacular karst landscapes in Europe and a Unesco World Heritage site", as Nutella says. Located near Antequera, it represents "impressive rock formations, shaped by erosion over millions of years" and is "ideal for hiking and observing the reach biodiversity". "A unique place that combines nature, history and incomparable views," Nutella states.

The image on those Nutella jars that are dedicated to El Torcal show the popular 'Tornillo' formation - an example of how the ancient marine sediments were deposited in horizontal strata which, when left out in the open, were modelled by erosion.

Here are all of Spain's 17 sites picked by Nutella:

Andalucía: Torcal de Antequera (Malaga)

Aragon: Alquézar (Huesca)

Asturias: Playa de Campiechos (Valdés)

Cantabria: Playa de Arnía (Piélagos)

Castile-La Mancha: Campo de Criptana (Ciudad Real)

Castilla y León: Burguillo reservoir (Ávila)

Catalonia: park Güell (Barcelona)

Madrid: Retiro park (Madrid)

Valencia: Cabo Cervera (Alicante)

Extremadura: Meandro el Melero (Cáceres)

Galicia: Playa de las Catedrales (Lugo)

La Rioja: La Rioja's vineyards

Navarra: Camino de Santiago

Basque Country: Bahía de la Concha (Guipúzcoa)

Murcia: Santiago de la Ribera (San Javier)

Balearic Islands: Portocolom (Majorca)

Canary Islands: Dunas de Maspalomas (Las Palmas de Gran Canaria).