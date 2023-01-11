Renovation of Archidona citadel expected to be complete before summer The project, which has a budget of 500,000 euros, has suffered several delays due to the discovery of new archaeological remains on the site

Work on the citadel in Archidona is expected to be finished by the summer. / SUR

Archidona town hall has announced that the restoration of its Moorish citadel (alcazaba) is expected to be completed before the summer season begins.

The deadline has been stressed by the town’s mayor, Mercedes Montero, who visited the remains of the fortress on Tuesday (10 January). Montero demanded that the Junta de Andalucía use more “speed” to finish the work, which began in June 2021.

The project has suffered several delays due to the discovery of new archaeological remains on the site, and the mayor has asked the regional authority to finish the work before the appearance of any new remains.

The renovation work has an investment of around half a million euros, of which the town hall will contribute 150,000 euros, while the rest will be financed by the central government.

The key objectives of the work, which has been divided into three phases, are the restoration of the upper wall of the enclosure and the old well, and the enhancement of the entire complex with new accesses and walkways.

“I ask that the regional government resolve these issues more quickly in order to complete the works on time, because, in addition, it could even jeopardise the subsidy,” the mayor said.