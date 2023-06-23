A renewable energy multinational becomes the second company to set up at the Antequera Dry Port Capital Energy, the new large company to sign a contract after Ontime, will plans to develop a data centre in the Malaga town

Antonio J. Guerrero Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Antequera's plight to become the logistics hub of southern Europe will start to be felt next year when large-scale construction is expected to begin in the town's Dry Port.

After the contract of Ontime, a Spanish multinational cold storage company, Capital Energy, dedicated to renewable energies, is the latest big name to commit to the area, according to the Mayor of Antequera Manuel Barón and Teresa Palomino, from the IDEC group.

An agreement with the new multinational to set up a large data centre in the Dry Port is "very close and will be closed very soon", the Mayor revealed. The representative of the French Dry Port group said that "at the moment there is no project of these dimensions in Europe".

The announcement was made during the visit of the Councillor for Development, Rocío Díaz, who also announced that a 20-million-euro tender for the railway connection branch will be launched in July.

By the end of the year

The development of the first 1,000,000 square metres of the Dry Port is 75% complete and is expected to be ready by the end of the year. By 2024, the "path initiated by Antequera to become the great logistic node of Southern Europe" will begin to be felt, Díaz said.

By then, it is expected that each investment will apply for a building permit from the city council to start construction work. "It will be an important magnet for the arrival of companies and for the creation of employment not only in the city, but also in the region and the province," Díaz added.

Estimates of the economic impact show that in the first phase alone, 2,500 direct jobs will be generated. When the entire Dry Port project is completed, it is expected that about 8,000 direct jobs and 16,000 indirect jobs will be generated.