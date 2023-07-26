Police manhunt after driver runs over partner with stolen car in Antequera Gender violence is being considered as the motive for the attack in the Malaga province area

Spain's National Police force is searching for a man in connection with the alleged hit-and-run of his partner, a 36-year-old woman, on Monday 24 July in the Antequera area of Malaga province.

Police sources said the alleged perpetrator used a stolen vehicle to run over the victim, before fleeing the scene. The incident is being investigated as a possible case of gender violence. SER Antequera said officers are looking for a 26-year-old man in connection with the incident.

The woman was taken by the health services to a local hospital. Her condition is not described as serious.

The incident occurred at around 11.50am on the A-7203 in the area of Cerro Limón, in Villanueva del Rosario. Witnesses alerted the 112 Andalucía emergency service coordination centre who mobilised National Police, Guardia Civil, Local Police and the health services to go to the scene.

Gender violence attacks in Malaga province

Already this month there have been three serious assaults, including one that was fatal, involving gender violence in Malaga province. The last one happened in the early hours of Thursday 20, when a 54-year-old woman from Humilladero died.

The victim died at the Regional University Hospital of Malaga, where she was rushed by helicopter with severe head trauma. According to sources close to the investigation, the woman had claimed before her death that her husband had caused her injuries.

The man was arrested by Guardia Civil officers in Alameda. After a court appearance in Antequera on Saturday 22 July he was released but remains under investigation. The Public Prosecutor's Office has told SUR that they are preparing an appeal to request that the man be sent to prison, as requested by the Public Prosecutor's Office during the hearing.

At the end of June, a 66-year-old woman was shot in Torrox by her ex-husband, a retired military man who killed himself after the attack. The woman suffered serious injuries.

And, just two weeks ago, a young woman was attacked by her boyfriend in Mijas. As SUR reported, the man, who is on the run, stabbed the woman in the thigh who then either jumped out of the moving vehicle or was ejected.