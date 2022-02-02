One person dead and another injured after car overturns in Almogía The accident happened at around 9.15pm on Tuesday evening at kilometre 5 of the MA-3404 road

One person has died and another has been injured after a car left the road and overturned in the Malaga municipality of Almogía on Tuesday evening, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.

At 9.15pm the control room was alerted to a traffic accident involving an overturned vehicle and a person trapped inside, at kilometre 5 of the MA-3404 road.

The fire brigade, Guardia Civil and an ambulance crew were alerted but health sources confirmed that a 35-year-old person was killed in the accident and another 41-year-old individual was injured and transferred to the hospital in Antequera.