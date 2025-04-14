Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Elderly man found dead after his car crashes into façade of house in Archidona
112 incident

Elderly man found dead after his car crashes into façade of house in Archidona

The cause of the incident, in which the 90-year-old driver died, is being investigated by the police

Europa Press

Malaga

Monday, 14 April 2025, 11:08

A 90-year-old man was found dead in his car that had crashed into the façade of a house in the town of Archidona, to the north of Malaga province at the weekend. The incident happened on Saturday morning and the man was pronounced dead upon the arrival of the emergency services.

At around 11.20am, locals alerted the 112 Andaluciá emergency line who sent the Local Police, provincial fire brigade and an ambulance to the scene. Firefighters recovered the body of the driver, 90, who had already died. There were no other passengers in the car.

A police investigation has been launched to determine whether the death of the man behind the wheel had caused the collision or vice versa.

