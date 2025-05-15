Residents in Malaga town create 'alerta vecinos' WhatsApp group to protect themselves from thieves

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 15 May 2025, 00:02 Compartir

Residents in the La Higuera neighbourhood of the northern Malaga province town of Antequera have decided to take action and add safety measures against thieves through neighbourly solidarity. The no more than 500 inhabitants have created a WhatsApp group - 'alerta vecinos' - to stay informed about possible crime incidents, which have recently increased, especially in rural properties, and support each other through real-time updates and alerts.

Last Sunday, a 60-year-old woman was approached by four hooded men as she left the rental house she runs in the area. The criminals knocked her to the ground and drove her across the countryside to a family home: however she deceived them by telling them that it was her home, knowing that her brothers would be there and could help her.

As soon as she crossed the threshold, the woman started screaming and one of her brothers reacted immediately. He managed to slam the door and shut it right in the face of one of the thieves, who was unable to stop him. The perpetrators decided to flee when their plans were thwarted. The only things missing were the victim's mobile phone and a pair of prescription glasses, which she had probably dropped in the struggle.

The WhatsApp group 'alerta vecinos' was notified by the brother after the attack. "Neighbourhood association, please, there were four hooded men who chased my sister to kill her. They’ve been stealing - please, share this in the groups, please," his urgent message read.

The inhabitants of La Higuera reacted immediately. They called both the National and the Local Police. After about half an hour, due to the distance and the state of the roads, two patrols from each force arrived in the area.

The locals had been mobilised to help the police intercept the thieves. They went out of their homes and blocked the roads with their cars and vans. "Almost the whole neighbourhood is involved in the WhatsApp group, so we rallied together to block their way," said councillor Juan López.

López said that they have opted for this solution to combat the feeling of insecurity and isolation, which comes with living in such rural areas. "We are not used to such problems here, but there have been several cases in recent months. They [thieves] throw stones at the windows to see if anyone comes out and if no one looks out they go in to steal."

Another local resident said that previous raids have included damage to household furniture and that one resident in particular was robbed of several thousand euros.