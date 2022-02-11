New motorway access puts Casabermeja on the map of business opportunity Since the Ministry of Transport approved the construction of the new access road in April 2021, five new factories have set up in a local industrial zone that had been empty for many years

The new access road that links Casabermeja to the Las Pedrizas motorway (AP-46), inaugurated last December, has positioned the municipality as an area of opportunity to develop new business projects. Since the Ministry of Transport approved the construction of the links in April 2021, five new factories and logistics projects have been installed in a local industrial zone that had been empty for many years.

In addition, in the last quarter of 2021, some 15 plots were sold for the construction of new homes in different urbanisations of the municipality.

Luxury residences for the elderly and private universities are some of the other projects that could be constructed in Casabermeja, since the town hall is currently "in talks" with investors for these types of projects, according to the mayor, José María García, who emphasised the importance of the proximity of the municipality with Malaga Airport.

“The connection with the AP-46 is a link that is going to give us a lot of life, and we have to take advantage of it,” the mayor declared.

The action is part of a project to improve the connection of the AP-46 and offers an exit with the MA-3404 to facilitate direct communication with Casabermeja and Villanueva de la Concepción.

“We were at the entrance to Malaga, but with the opening of the motorway ten years ago, our municipality disappeared from the map. Now we are coming back strong,” the mayor said.