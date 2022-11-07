Cured ham fair in Campillos attracts more than 15,000 people Around 50 local companies from the food sector showcased their products at the town's Festival del Jamón, which included ham from different regions of Spain

The event attracted people from all over the province. / sur.

Thousands of people from all over the province attended the Feria del Jamón in Campillos this weekend, an event that focused on cured ham and other pork products, while also offering a full programme of activities.

Sources responsible for the safety of the event estimated that more than 15,000 visitors enjoyed the fair, which was declared a Provincial Tourist Singularity Festival in 2010.

Held in the Parque José María Hinojosa, the festival, in its 14th year, was opened by the Mayor of Campillos, Francisco Guerrero, the councillor for Tourism, Miguel Ángel Herrera, and the mayor of Teba, Cristóbal Corral.

Around 50 local companies from the food sector showcased their products, which included ham from different regions of Spain, along with a variety of blood and chorizo sausages, dried fish, olives, cheeses and locally produced organic products.

Visitors also enjoyed a programme of activities to complement the gastronomic fair, including live music and entertainment supplied by the Folkloric Association Carmela Campos, and The Flamen Kings. Youngsters enjoyed the fairground attractions, while a free tourist train offered tours of the town’s emblematic sites, such as the Lagunas de Campillos Nature Reserve Interpretation Centre.