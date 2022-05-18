Two killed and three seriously injured in "horrifying" bus crash The vehicle had picked up seasonal workers from other parts of the Andalusian region and was taking them to Antequera in Malaga province to pick potatoes and other vegetables

Two people have died and three were seriously injured after a bus overturned in Pedrera, in Seville province this morning. The bus was carrying Rumanian migrants to Antequera for seasonal work picking potatoes and other vegetables.

The accident occurred on the A-8327 at 6.50am, when the bus overturned. Six people with minor injuries were taken to the local health centre, and another seven to the one in Estepa.

The mayor of Pedrera, Antonio Nogales, told Canal Sur Radio that the bus had picked up seasonal workers from several places in the area before the crash. He described the accident as “horrifying” and said those who were injured were screaming and crying. Some had been able to contact their families, who had rushed to the scene of the accident, crossing the fields on foot.

At present the police do not know why the bus overturned, and are trying to find out what caused the accident.