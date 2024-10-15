James Douglas, the Scot with two hearts who met his crusading end in the south of Spain

Julio J. Portabales Tuesday, 15 October 2024, 20:38 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

"It's rather complex" is how Isidoro Otero Cabrera, historian and writer, defines the life of James Douglas, the Scottish knight who went from being one of the great heroes of the first of the Scottish wars of independence to losing his life in a crusade in Malaga province, in the municipality of Teba to be exact.

His story is both fascinating and enigmatic, marked by loyalty to his king and a journey that was destined for Jerusalem but ended tragically in Andalucía on 25 August 1330. "What is surprising about Douglas is his conviction and sense of duty, even when faced with a mission that seemed impossible," said Cabrera. However, the question on many people's minds is: how did James Douglas come to meet his final fate in a land so far from his native Scotland?

The answer to this question leads us to explore a life of struggles, commitments and loyalties that defined the character of this knight. From his involvement in Scottish independence alongside Robert the Bruce to his final expedition, Douglas's every step seems guided by an unwavering sense of honour. But it was precisely this loyalty that led him to accept the mission that his dying king gave him: to carry his heart to the Holy Land as a symbol of redemption and of the crusading dreams that the monarch was unable to fulfil.

Zoom The statue of James Douglas at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery. SUR

The story of James Douglas is deeply intertwined with that of Scotland, a small kingdom struggling to maintain its independence against the mighty England of Edward I. Born around 1286, Douglas grew up in a world full of war and betrayal, where the struggle for power was constant. In 1306, after the death of King Alexander III, Scotland was plunged into a dynastic crisis that gave rise to England's expansionist ambitions. In this scenario, Douglas joined forces with Robert the Bruce, who had proclaimed himself king of Scotland and led the resistance against the English. "Douglas was Bruce's right-hand man in the struggle for independence, a relentless warrior who earned the nickname 'The Good' for his loyalty," explained Otero Cabrera.

The victory at the Battle of Bannockburn in 1314 was a turning point for Scotland, bringing the nation closer to its longed-for independence. However, peace and stability did not fully come. Bruce, already ill, knew that his life was coming to an end and that he would not be able to fulfil his dream of participating in a crusade to liberate the Holy Land. On his deathbed, he commissioned James Douglas to carry his embalmed heart to Jerusalem. "It was a commission that Douglas accepted with devotion, as a last token of his commitment to his king and his land," said the historian.

The Nasrid fortress of Teba

Douglas's expedition set out in the spring of 1330 from Scotland, with a retinue of nobles and knights who shared his mission. Along the way, they were joined by more knights eager to take part in a new crusade. The journey took them down the western coast of Europe, and they soon found themselves at the court of the young King of Castile, Alfonso XI. The Castilian monarch proposed that they join his campaign against the kingdom of Granada, promising to facilitate their passage to Jerusalem after helping him to conquer the Nasrid fortress at Teba, a strategic enclave on the then border between both kingdoms.

Zoom Keep of the Castillo de la Estrella in Teba. SUR

Douglas accepted, perhaps thinking that his contribution to the Castilian cause might hasten his own journey to the Holy Land. But the situation at Teba was far more complicated than he had anticipated. Faced with the Muslim troops of General Ozmin, the Castilians and their allies found themselves trapped in a difficult siege, with both armies watching each other on both sides of the Turon river. Tensions were palpable and clashes inevitable. "Frontier warfare at that time was a constant thing, with continuous sieges and skirmishes," said Otero Cabrera, "and Douglas, with his crusader mentality, did not hesitate to step onto that stage."

James Douglas's fate was sealed on 25 August 1330 when, in the midst of a battle with the Nasrid forces, he found himself separated from the bulk of his troops along with a small group of Scots. Realising that his men were surrounded, he decided to rush to their rescue, brandishing the urn containing Robert the Bruce's heart as the symbol and banner of his mission. "Onward, brave heart, where thou goest thou must conquer, Douglas will follow or die," he is said to have shouted, throwing the urn towards the enemy line before charging. Although the veracity of this scene has been disputed, the gesture symbolises the bravery and loyalty that defined Douglas's life.

The fighting was brief and fierce. Accounts say that Douglas' men found him surrounded by fallen enemies, but he lay lifeless, mortally wounded. "His body, with multiple wounds, was picked up by his comrades with the respect due to a fallen hero," saed Otero Cabrera. According to tradition, the remains of James Douglas were taken back to his tent, where they separated the flesh from the bones according to the customs of the time. While Douglas' bones were sent back to Scotland, Robert the Bruce's heart was finally buried in Melrose Abbey, partially fulfilling the last wish of his king.

Over time, the story of Douglas has acquired a legendary air, a mixture of heroism and tragedy that continues to inspire those who listen to it. Every year the town of Teba celebrates Douglas' Days, an event that relives that distant episode from the Middle Ages and which has twinned this corner of Andalucía with the land of the Scots.