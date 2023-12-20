Indecent exposure man, who was chased and filmed by a father from his car, arrested at Costa del Sol hotel

Sections
Juan Cano
Malaga
Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 10:19
A man has been arrested for allegedly pulling his trousers down and touching himself while watching another person in public in Antequera.
A video went viral on social media after a father chased a man who was allegedly watching his son while touching his genitals at the same time in Antequera last Saturday 16 December. The boy's father filmed the chase as he hunted the man down in his car, capturing the alleged culprit's number plate in the footage, which went viral on social media.
It sparked a manhunt with National Police locating and arresting a 36-year-old Polish man at a hotel in Malaga this Tuesday 19 December. He is being investigated for an alleged crime of indecent exposure.
