The suspect fleeing in his vehicle after allegedly being caught exposing his genitals. SUR
Indecent exposure man, who was chased and filmed by a father from his car, arrested at Costa del Sol hotel
Crime

Indecent exposure man, who was chased and filmed by a father from his car, arrested at Costa del Sol hotel

The 36-year-old Polish man allegedly pulled down his trousers and touched himself while watching another man's son in the Malaga province town of Antequera

Juan Cano

Malaga

Wednesday, 20 December 2023, 10:19

A man has been arrested for allegedly pulling his trousers down and touching himself while watching another person in public in Antequera.

A video went viral on social media after a father chased a man who was allegedly watching his son while touching his genitals at the same time in Antequera last Saturday 16 December. The boy's father filmed the chase as he hunted the man down in his car, capturing the alleged culprit's number plate in the footage, which went viral on social media.

It sparked a manhunt with National Police locating and arresting a 36-year-old Polish man at a hotel in Malaga this Tuesday 19 December. He is being investigated for an alleged crime of indecent exposure.

