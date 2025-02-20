Watch as the largest hedge maze in Spain prepares to open its gates in inland Malaga province town

Julio J. Portabales Humilladero Thursday, 20 February 2025, 17:42 | Updated 17:52h. Compartir

The latest inland tourist attraction in the province of Malaga is about to thrown open its gates in the town of Humilladero in Malaga province this Saturday 22 February. Laberintus Park, the largest hedge maze in Spain, has already sold out all tickets for its opening day, as confirmed by Rafael Mesa, promoter of the project.

What is most remarkable about the maze, in addition to its size, is its biotechnological system, equipped with bioreactors capable of generating energy and water from the earth and with biological activators that react with the environment through human touch.

One of the most important creators of mazes in the world, Adrian Fischer is the person behind this new space. Inspired by the gardens of the Alhambra in Granada, this space spans more than 7,400 square metres and offers different levels of difficulty for all ages.

However, Laberintus Park is not only a challenge for puzzle lovers, but also a space dedicated to promoting learning and environmental awareness. In addition to the maze, the park is equipped with a traditional playground, a sports area and a herbarium currently under construction. As Mesa stated in an interview with SUR, the long-term vision is to consolidate a real "leisure park for the whole family".

The presentation of the park took place on 19 February. Mesa was joined by Humilladero mayor Auxiliadora Gámez and the regional delegate for agriculture, fisheries, water and rural development in Malaga, Fernando Fernández Tapia-Ruano. During their visit, the attendees toured the different paths of the labyrinth, explored its technological innovations and discussed the impact and future of this initiative in the region. The mayors of nearby towns, including Mollina and Fuente de Piedra, also took part in the tour, along with Dani Pérez, leader of the PSOE political party in Malaga province.

'This park is an incentive for more tourists to discover our area,' said Gámez

The opening of Laberintus Park represents a unique opportunity to boost the local economy and attract visitors to the Antequera area, especially to the interior of the province. The mayor Gámez highlighted the importance of this project as an engine of development for the area: "This park represents an incentive for more tourists to discover our region. I am convinced that it will be a success, both for its promoter, Rafa Mesa, and for our municipality." Gámez also underlined the involvement and continuous support of successive local government teams, who have collaborated to make this ambitious project a reality.

Rafael Mesa acknowledged that bringing his "masterpiece" to fruition has not been an easy task and the team has faced numerous challenges along the way. He highlighted the fundamental role and "indispensable" support of the Humilladero town hall in making his project a reality.

The wider public has already demonstrated great anticipation to experience this unique maze. Tickets for the opening weekend sold out quickly, reflecting the interest generated both locally and in the surrounding area. "I have a lot of communication with the rural houses in the area, our campsite and the local hostels, and they all have said that they keep receiving enquiries from people interested in visiting the maze," said Gámez. This response from the public is a source of great satisfaction for Mesa. "From Monday onwards, we will be open for the entire Semana Blanca period. It will be a pleasure to welcome all those who want to visit us, enjoy this unique experience and share a great adventure."

Talking plants, sounds and images

One of the main novelties of the park is the system through which visitors and the labyrinth itself can interact with nature. Some plants react to human touch, emitting sounds and functioning as biological antennae. In addition, the maze features light effects, images and other sensory experiences, making it a unique attraction.

The Laberintus Park maze also offers different levels of difficulty to suit all visitors. You can choose between several routes, depending on how much time you want to spend: the easiest itinerary can be completed in about 30 minutes, while the most difficult challenge can take up to two hours to complete. Project promoters have assured that, during the first few months, only the easiest level will be offered in order to avoid overwhelming visitors. After evaluating the experience of the first adventure-seekers, they will announce how and when the most difficult route, suitable for professional orienteering groups, will be opened.

The entrance fee includes access to the labyrinth, the lookout tower and the play area. Children under the age of 6 have free access. The entrance fee is 6 euros for children aged 6-12 and 8 euros for visitors over 12.