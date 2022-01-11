Guardia Civil officer and father-of-two dies suddenly while cycling near Fuente de Piedra José Manuel Camano was stationed at the Antequera Traffic Detachment

Guardia Civil police officer José Manuel Camano died suddenly 9 January just one kilometre away from his home. He had been cycling and was found collapsed on the side of the road. The cause of his death has not yet been determined.

Camano was stationed at the Antequera Traffic Department and his colleagues said he was well liked and they are deeply mourning his loss.

The 48-year-old father of two was found near the family home in Fuente de Piedra by a foreign national who passed by and tried to revive him, without success. Paramedics at the scene said he died suddenly.

The cause of death is pending the autopsy which will be carried out at the Institute of Legal Medicine in Malaga.

The Unified Association of the Guardia Civil described Camano as an "excellent companion and a great person" and extended their condolences to his family.

Camano had been assigned to the Guardia Civil Traffic Group in 2004. After a period in Osuna, Seville, he was assigned to Antequera where he settled with his family.