Frozen food firm to build huge new logistics centre on Archidona industrial estate South Pacific Fish plans to set up a processing plant and distribution centre covering 10,000 square metres

Andrea Jiménez ARCHIDONA. Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

South Pacific Fish is to invest 8.7 million euros in the first phase of its new food processing plant and distribution centre on the industrial estate in Archidona and the works will begin in June.

The frozen food company, with 15 years of experience in the sector, will create a 10,000-square-metre facility in Malaga province as part of its plans to centralise its activities in Spain.

Around 600,000 euros of specialised machinery will be installed to transform the raw materials into the finished product. The plant will initially employ 53 people.

"The investment will be increased in the second year to 5.6 million euros," said the manager and head of exports for the company, Ricardo Baeza. The business has two related firms, one of them is in Chile, which is in charge of coordinating shipments of raw materials, and another in the United States.

The mayor of Archidona, Mercedes Montero, expressed her "satisfaction" at the news that South Pacific Fish is investing in the town. "These companies bring employment and wealth to our town," she said, adding that the council has recently spent 1.3 million euros to improve the streets, pavements and lighting on the industrial estate, and also improved energy efficiency.