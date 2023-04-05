Dedication of Campillos health professionals recognised with new mural Financed by the town hall at a cost of 4,500 euros, the mural honours the work of doctors, nurses and others in the health sector during the coronavirus pandemic

Campillos health centre has honoured the work of doctors, nurses and other professionals in the health sector for their work during the Covid-19 pandemic with a new mural which has been painted on the façade of the building.

Financed by the town hall at a cost of 4,500 euros, the mural, which was designed and painted by local artists Curro Peral and Joni Villalba, depicts various health professionals engaging in their daily routines.

The initiative had the support of all political groups and the approval of both the Campillos health department and the Northern Health Area of Malaga.

The official inauguration took place on Monday (3 April) and was attended by the provincial health delegate of the Junta de Andalucía, Carlos Bautista; along with staff from the health centre and the town’s mayor, Francisco Guerrero.

“This is a well-deserved tribute to all health personnel for the important work carried out during the pandemic. It represents a permanent reminder of all the professionals the indispensable role they played during the toughest times of the pandemic. In addition, it serves as an example of the importance of public health,” the mayor said.