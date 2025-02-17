Malaga province agri-food cooperative achieves record 1.55-billion-euro turnover

The Malaga province agri-food cooperative Dcoop achieved a record turnover last year reaching 1.55 billion euros after an increase of 10.33% compared to 2023. This growth in turnover can be explained by the high olive oil price in the early and middle part of 2024 and good sales of olives, although the other activities (supplies, livestock, cereals, wine and nuts) also contributed to the Antequera-based cooperative obtaining the highest figure in its history.

This is reflected in the balance sheet that Dcoop published on Friday 14 February, along with a press statement which showed that section by section, Dcoop's olive activities as a whole amounted to just over 1.1 billion euros, which represents 71.03% of the cooperative's total.

Olive oil had a turnover of 955.43 million last year, 12.85% more than in 2023, when it was 846.66 million. This figure represents 61.4% of the cooperative's total turnover, which has continued its bottling activity to become "one of the leading operators in the sector".

Sales of olives closed last year with a turnover of 133.74 million, which represents a growth of 14.26%. These figures can be explained, as Dcoop emphasised, by the fact that seasoning used on them has fetched a higher price than in previous years due to the impact of the drought and the increase in packaging on olives destined for export to other contries.

Supplies

In terms of fuel, machinery, spare parts, fertilisers, phytosanitary products, cooperative shops and mobile telephones, turnover in 2024 reached 153.69 million, representing a rise of 1.53%. .

With regard to livestock (pigs, goats, beef cattle, raw materials and veterinary pharmaceuticals) and despite the crisis in the sector, turnover has been maintained and cereal activity has grown thanks to the increase in grain production last year. Both areas had a combined turnover of 164.4 million last year, according to data from Dcoop, which has highlighted that its goat milk industrialisation project has led to more activity in the plants in Lebrija (Seville) and Antequera despite the prices of the raw material.

Turnover from nuts and dried fruit experienced the highest percentage growth with an increase of 59.75%

In the wine sector, Dcoop's turnover last year was 94.92 million euros, an increase of 3.54%. The cooperative's headquarters for this business area is in Alcázar de San Juan (Ciudad Real), where it has wine bottling plants and a distillery.

However, the area that saw the highest growth was in nuts, which reached 37.48 million, 59.75% more than in 2023. According to Dcoop, this growth can be explained by the incorporation of more members, a higher harvest and improved prices for these products.