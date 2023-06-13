Green light for major Spanish supermarket chain's new logistics centre in Antequera Dia will use the facility to distribute products to its exisiting stores and those it plans open in the near future, as part of its expansion programme in Andalucía

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

The Malaga province town of Antequera is steaming ahead with its development plan to become the epicentre of logistics in Andalucía.

With work on the Dry Port well under way and the Ikea distribution centre also under way, the Spanish Dia supermarket chain is now going to build a huge logistics centre on the outskirts of the municipality.

From there, the company will distribute products to its exisiting shops and those it plans to open in the near future, as part of its expansion programme in Andalucía.

The earmarked space is 62,450 square metres - according to company data - with a warehouse and a large outdoor area for loading, unloading and parking the lorries. The aim is to supply products for the whole of southern Spain.

The municipal planning document, seen by SUR, includes a number of conditions for the development to go ahead, such as a special surveillance in several archaeological areas during construction.

Malaga's provincial authority has no technical objection to the project, "provided that it is accompanied by the improvement of the MA-5408 road", which serves as a connection between the N-331 road and the logistics centre.

Removal

The Madrid company Agalam Capital S.L. announced at the end of last year an investment of 30 million euros in the works for this development.

Once the construction process is completed, Dia will leave its current headquarters on the industrial estate in the town, to move to the new logistics centre, located next to the Cartaojal district and close to the Dry Port, within the million and a half square metres that are going to be covered with the arrival of warehouses like this one. It is a strategic location, next to the A-45 and A-92 motorways and the railway (which will have a terminal in the Dry Port).

This new project is possible thanks to an urban development change promoted by the Antequera council at the end of 2021, which enabled more square metres of industrial land to be made available in the municipality.

This Dia project will be added to another parallel one in Dos Hermanas (Seville), although on a smaller scale (49,298 square metres). Between them, they will handle the distribution of products to Dia's stores across Andalucía.