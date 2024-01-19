Canary fanciers from all over Andalucía flock to inland Malaga town's 60th annual show

Alba Tenza Archidona Friday, 19 January 2024, 13:10 Compartir Copiar enlace

Archidona in inland Malaga province celebrated its 60th Concurso de Canaricultura (Canary breeding competition) last week, an annual tradition that attracts fanciers and professional breeders from all over Andalucía.

Eighty-eight-year-old Rafael Nuevo is considered a master of breeding and showing canaries in his home town and is one of the founding members of the town's canary association. "In 1962, a group of about six bird-loving friends met up in Archidona and decided to form a group, which is now the second oldest in the province," the canary breeder told SUR.

The passion for canaries is a hobby that is passed down from generation to generation in Archidona. "When I was five years old, I would always go to my grandfather's house, see his birds and they'd fill me with delight. Now I feel both passion and a sense of duty to continue with this because he created it and, furthermore, it's part of the town, the people," added his grandson, Javier Morales, currently the association's secretary.

This year, the three exhibition rooms were filled with over 800 specimens from around 75 breeders. Bringing together so many canaries in competition means that bird-keeping is still alive, although plenty has changed over the last 50-plus years.

"Before there were less varieties of colour, now there is an infinite number. We were one of the first to cultivate the red-coloured canary that arose from cross-breeding the Red Cardinal from Venezuela with a standard canary," recalls Nuevo. When breeding times were good, this particular breeder would have up to 100 pairs of canaries at home, but nowadays he keeps himself busy watching over his grandson's birds, who are kept at his house where it all started. After a life dedicated to rearing canaries, Nuevo admits that the hobby has changed: "We were few in number but we bred in a different way, bird-keeping isn't as straightforward as it was then, I would rear the canaries on food made by me with carrots, red peppers and grated hard-boiled eggs, nowadays everything is more up-market and has changed completely."

Competition canaries are sorted into prize categories according to their colour, brightness and overall appearance. Lipochromes (no pigmentation - only the basic ground colour of white, yellow or red-orange), clears, ticked and variegated are some category examples. Preparing a canary for competition requires an exhausting level of care.

"Nowadays birds cannot be sold so, if transfer of ownership is not permitted, hobbyists become fed up and stop breeding. I hope we can move forward," explained Nuevo. What remains clear to him is this meeting up with friends who are fanciers of all things canary will always provide a good reason for celebration in his town, where rearing canaries is more than just a hobby.