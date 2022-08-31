Campillos town hall builds new bridge over the Rincón stream to alleviate possible flooding With an investment of 260,000 euros, the works include the construction of a metal arch bridge, which will be wider than its predecessor, and will consist of two lanes for road traffic and two pedestrian paths

Campillos town hall has started the construction of a new bridge over the Rincón stream in order to alleviate possible flooding. The bridge is one of the preventive measures included in the hydrological and hydraulic study presented by the council in June 2021.

With an investment of 260,000 euros, the works, which the council say should be completed during the autumn, include the construction of a metal arch bridge, which will be wider than its predecessor and will consist of two lanes for road traffic and two pedestrian paths.

The project will be financed by the 2020 Municipal Economy Promotion Plan of the provincial authority (220,000 euros), while the remainder will come from the municipal coffers.

In addition to the new bridge, a study to prevent the effects of possible flooding includes alterations to the bridge on Avenida Diego Gutiérrez Mudarra (the road that connects Campillos with Teba), a project that is currently in the drafting phase and for which the town hall said it already has a significant percentage of its financing.

In addition, the creation of a containment moat around the stream as it passes through the urban area and to the northwest of the municipality is also planned, as well as the construction of drainage networks to channel the water that may enter the urban nucleus from the area of the health centre and the motorhome parking area.