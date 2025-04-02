Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The new motorhome area in Archidona. SUR
Malaga town opens motorhome parking area in effort to boost tourism in local area
Tourism

Malaga town opens motorhome parking area in effort to boost tourism in local area

The new facility, located on the fairground in Archidona, is equipped to accommodate around 30 vehicles

Julio J. Portabales

Julio J. Portabales

Archidona

Wednesday, 2 April 2025, 22:10

Archidona town hall has opened it's new motorhome parking area, with which it aims to promote the popular form of touring Spain. The designated area, located on the town's fairgrounds, is equipped with a water point and drainage outlet system. It is fully equipped to accommodate around 30 vehicles, although that limit depends on the size of the visiting motorhomes

According to municipal authorities, it also provides information about local businesses to the visitors, with the aim of boosting the local area. In addition, the location will avoid the saturation of the vehicles on the town's streets.

The opening ceremony was attended by some 230 people and more than 100 vehicles. The president of the association of Andalusian caravanners (Asandac), José Luis Quintero, said that the location of the new motorhome parking area near the motorway makes it highly attractive for visitors.

Moreover, according to Asandac, Archidona has great potential as a destination due to the value of the "cultural and gastronomic heritage" of the area. The exchange is reciprocated, as local businesses can flourish under the influence of tourism.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  2. 2 Digital Nomad Visa: a gateway to living and working in Spain
  3. 3 Guidance issued as Costa del Sol residential area faces 10-hour water cut while vital work is carried out
  4. 4 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  5. 5 Four affected by smoke inhalation after blaze at popular Costa del Sol restaurant
  6. 6 Injured hikers rescued by helicopter after spending night lost on Costa del Sol mountain
  7. 7 Minister proposes landmark legislation for a smoking-free generation on the Rock
  8. 8 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat
  9. 9 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  10. 10 Why is life insurance important for people?

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga town opens motorhome parking area in effort to boost tourism in local area