Malaga town opens motorhome parking area in effort to boost tourism in local area

Archidona town hall has opened it's new motorhome parking area, with which it aims to promote the popular form of touring Spain. The designated area, located on the town's fairgrounds, is equipped with a water point and drainage outlet system. It is fully equipped to accommodate around 30 vehicles, although that limit depends on the size of the visiting motorhomes

According to municipal authorities, it also provides information about local businesses to the visitors, with the aim of boosting the local area. In addition, the location will avoid the saturation of the vehicles on the town's streets.

The opening ceremony was attended by some 230 people and more than 100 vehicles. The president of the association of Andalusian caravanners (Asandac), José Luis Quintero, said that the location of the new motorhome parking area near the motorway makes it highly attractive for visitors.

Moreover, according to Asandac, Archidona has great potential as a destination due to the value of the "cultural and gastronomic heritage" of the area. The exchange is reciprocated, as local businesses can flourish under the influence of tourism.