Antequera couple arrested for stealing from at least three farm owners

EP Málaga Tuesday, 18 March 2025, 14:34

Operation 'Chafarinas' of the Guardia Civil in Coín has resulted in the arrest of a couple from Antequera for their involvement in the crimes of fraud, coercion and theft. The victims were agricultural land owners who the couple swindled of the harvest profits, instead of carrying out the maintenance work they had promised to do while leasing the land.

The investigation began in April 2024, when three people filed complaints, reporting various crimes. The Guardia Civil discovered that all cases were linked to the same two people, who had leased two olive farms in Alhaurín de la Torre and one almond farm in Ardales. According to the agreement between the perpetrators and the land owners, the couple was responsible for the maintenance, pruning, cleaning and harvesting of the trees.

In addition to not performing the tasks, the pair abandoned the farms immediately after the harvest, taking with them all the profits, amounting to 20,000 euros. According to the investigation, those three cases are not the only times when the couple did something similar. Such incidents were reported in various Andalusian towns.

In October, another victim filed a complaint, stating that the perpetrators had stolen more than 3,000 kilograms of olives. The investigation is still ongoing and officers are trying to determine whether there are more victims.