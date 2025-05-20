Social inclusion: autistic student's poster designs for Malaga town's upcoming spring fair

The young artist Hugo with councillor Elena Melero and mayor Manuel Barón, his art teacher Mercedes Ramos and his two poster designs for the spring fair.

Antequera's Spring Fair and Agrogant 2025 (livestock fair) is being publicised with the help of posters designed by Hugo Jiménez Luque, a young artist with ASD (autistic spectrum disorders, more commonly known as autism). The poster designs were unveiled last Friday in the main meeting room of the town hall where mayor Manuel Barón said that this showed a firm commitment to social inclusion and the visibility of diverse abilities.

Born in Archidona and student at the José María Fernández school, Hugo Jiménez, 21, has an artistic talent and sensitivity that are reflected in these two compositions that not only publicise the spring fair, but also give out a message of self-improvement, creativity and visibility.

Hugo became known to event organisers during activities on World Autism Awareness Day last year when, together with his fellow students, they all handed out some illustrated cards that reached José Medina Galeote, a town councillor and also an artist himself.

Galeote suggested that Hugo should launch an exhibition of his work. This exhibition came to fruition at the end of last year, which is when mayor Manuel Barón asked the young artist to design these posters.

Hugo's teacher, Mercedes Ramos, spoke of how his artistic skills have evolved and stressed the invaluable role of education as a tool for real inclusion.