Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The young artist Hugo with councillor Elena Melero and mayor Manuel Barón, his art teacher Mercedes Ramos and his two poster designs for the spring fair. A.J.G.
Social inclusion: autistic student&#039;s poster designs for Malaga town&#039;s upcoming spring fair
Community spirit

Social inclusion: autistic student's poster designs for Malaga town's upcoming spring fair

He studies at José María Fernández school in Antequera and got himself known on World Autism Awareness Day by handing out illustrated cards to local dignitaries

Antonio J. Guerrero

Antonio J. Guerrero

Tuesday, 20 May 2025, 20:19

Antequera's Spring Fair and Agrogant 2025 (livestock fair) is being publicised with the help of posters designed by Hugo Jiménez Luque, a young artist with ASD (autistic spectrum disorders, more commonly known as autism). The poster designs were unveiled last Friday in the main meeting room of the town hall where mayor Manuel Barón said that this showed a firm commitment to social inclusion and the visibility of diverse abilities.

Born in Archidona and student at the José María Fernández school, Hugo Jiménez, 21, has an artistic talent and sensitivity that are reflected in these two compositions that not only publicise the spring fair, but also give out a message of self-improvement, creativity and visibility.

Hugo became known to event organisers during activities on World Autism Awareness Day last year when, together with his fellow students, they all handed out some illustrated cards that reached José Medina Galeote, a town councillor and also an artist himself.

Galeote suggested that Hugo should launch an exhibition of his work. This exhibition came to fruition at the end of last year, which is when mayor Manuel Barón asked the young artist to design these posters.

Hugo's teacher, Mercedes Ramos, spoke of how his artistic skills have evolved and stressed the invaluable role of education as a tool for real inclusion.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga town honours patron with four days of festivities and a traditional pilgrimage
  2. 2 Costa del Sol town announces plans for a second viewpoint
  3. 3 Chupete leads stunning turnaround as Malaga CF close in on safety
  4. 4 Police officers to appear in court for misconduct
  5. 5 Hundreds of cyclists saddle up in Torremolinos for healthy lifestyle event
  6. 6 Wildfire in Malaga province under control
  7. 7 Women entrepreneurs showcase their services during Fuengirola business fair
  8. 8 La Cala de Mijas Lions will be in fashion at annual spring fair
  9. 9 Hat-trick hero fires Antequera CF into promotion play-offs
  10. 10 Official school of languages in Fuengirola introduces new English and Spanish courses

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Social inclusion: autistic student's poster designs for Malaga town's upcoming spring fair