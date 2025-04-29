Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Unusual picture of the city centre in the dark. Foto: Salvador Salas / Vídeo: Pedro J. Quero
And it was light at 3am in most of Malaga province
Power outage

And it was light at 3am in most of Malaga province

Some areas of the province woke up to supply problems or breakdowns after the power cut, although 100% of substations are already operational

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Tuesday, 29 April 2025, 12:34

After about 15 hours of widespread blackout, the light returned for most of the people in Malaga around 3am this morning. The switches that had been left on or forgotten in corridors and rooms were the witnesses that woke up many of the inhabitants, this time bearing good news.

Red Eléctrica Española (REE - Spain's electricity transmission system operator) has stated that the power supply has been restored in almost 100% of the province, as all the substations are now operational. There were still areas, such as El Cantal in Rincón de la Victoria, where people had to wait until the early hours of the morning to get their supply back. Some "luckier" areas, such as the airport and its surroundings, as well as the El Limonar neighbourhood and several other residential areas in the eastern part of the city, had power from early afternoon.

However, on Tuesday morning there were still local areas where electricity has not yet been fully restored, as well as numerous locations experiencing outages linked to the blackout that prevent them from operating normally. According to the REE, the sites that remain without supply may be suffering "an incident in the coupling", which will be gradually resolved alongside electricity operators.

