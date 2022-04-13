Ambulance driver trapped and road blocked after vehicle overturns The accident happened this Wednesday morning on the A-357 near Malaga, according to 112 Andalucía

Emergency services have attended an accident involving an overturned ambulance on the A-357 on the outskirts of Malaga this Wednesday morning, 13 April.

It was reported that the driver, who was travelling alone in the vehicle, was trapped and firefighters were on the scene.

Sources at the 112 Andalucía emergency control centre have told SUR that the accident happened at around 10.50am, for unknown reasons, and was obstructing the access road to Malaga from the A-357, at kilometre 36 (Peñón-Zapata-Molina) and a diversion was put in place by Guardia Civil and Local Police officers.

According to the Traffic Management Centre in Malaga traffic is very heavy in the area although there have been no significant delays.