Seven alternative Halloween events in Malaga province for a ghoulishly good time Choose from traditional celebrations with chestnuts and roasted sweet potatoes to ghost tours

On and around Halloween there is a great range of events to celebrate this special time of year. They include many old, typical, Andalusian customs that refuse to disappear. Alongside, are newer ones across the province inspired by those that our readers will be more familiar with.

Fuente de Piedra, Casabermeja, Vélez-Málaga and Maro are some of the towns that organise speciall activities in these coming days.

1: Feast of the Ureña, Fuente de Piedra. 31 October

In the interior of Malaga province and in the southern area of Seville, a very curious custom known as La Ureña used to be celebrated on the eve of All Saints' Day. This involved altar boys who went from house to house to ask for seasonal food, such as roasted chestnuts or quince jelly. Today this tradition has been revived and updated in the town of Fuente de Piedra thanks to the efforts of the Amanecer (Dawn) Women's Association and the support of the town hall.

On Monday evening you can enjoy munching chestnuts, cakes and drinking hot chocolate from 7pm in the village's Constitution Square. There will also be other fun activities, especially designed for children.

2: The Night of the Ghosts in Vélez-Málaga. 31 October

This dramatic, guided, tour returns to the capital of the Axarquia after two years' hiatus due to the pandemic. Organised by Casa de las Titas apartments, it showcases various historical characters and includes a smattering of ghosts.

The excursion, which lasts approximately two hours, begins on Monday 31 October at 11pm. From the courtyard of the tourist apartments the itinerary leads through the centre of Vélez-Málaga. The tour costs 15 euros for adults and 6 euros for children. For more information and reservations call 952 502 061.

3: Chestnut roasting in the Serranía de Ronda. 31 October

On the last evening of October there are inland villages in the Malaga province that have a custom of eating roasted chestnuts accompanied with aniseed or some local liquor, such as mistela. Among the villages that continue this tradition is Jimera de Líbar, in the Guadiaro Valley.

Throughout the weekend there will be similar events in other villages of the Genal Valley, such as Genalguacil (Saturday 29 October) or Pujerra (October 29 and 30 is its Chestnut Festival). There will also be popular chestnut roasting event in Marbella on 1 November, held in Nagüeles Park from 12.30pm to 6pm.

4: Maroween, Maro. 31 October

In 2009 the village of Maro decided to make its Sweet Potato and Chestnut Festival more cosmopolitan and sensitive to the different nationalities that now coexist in this area of the Axarquia. The result is Maroween, a party where costume-dressed participants inspire fear and fun alongside the tasting of roasted chestnuts and sweet potatoes. The party starts at five in the afternoon with a wide range of other attractions, such as musical performances, costume contests, parades and a traditional market.

5: The Night of the Souls in Casabermeja. 1 November

Casabermeja will hold a very special evening in one of the most unique cemeteries in Malaga province, that of San Sebastian. The Night of the Souls is a guided tour which will tell some of the secrets of this burial site. For the occasion the cemetery will be illuminated solely with the light of candles and torches.

There will also be, from 7.30pm, a concert of sacred music in the cemetery chapel. This event is the culmination of the Casabermeja Cultural Week, which is celebrated every year between the last days of October and the first days of November.

6: Sayalonga Cemetery. 30 October to 1 November

The unusual, octagonally-shaped, Redondo Cemetery, in Sayalonga, will hold guided tours on Sunday, Monday and next Tuesday from 12.30pm. The visits, which are free, require prior reservation via email museomorisco@sayalonga.es or phone 675 315 539 (also via Whatsapp).

7: Don Juan Tenorio in Antequera. 31 October

Enjoy a performance of the most famous play by José Zorrilla in the church of San Juan de Dios (Calle Infante Don Fernando) on Halloween at 8pm.

Admission is free until full capacity is reached. Tickets must be collected in person at the cultural centre of Santa Clara de Antequera, from 9am to 2pm (Maximum two tickets per person). This staging is possible thanks to the initiative of the Cultural Theatre Association of Antequera.