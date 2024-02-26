Almost 50 people investigated for breaking property planning laws across Malaga province

Europa Press Malaga Monday, 26 February 2024, 15:04 Compartir Copiar enlace

A total of 46 people are being investigated by the police in Spain for alleged planning breaches at various properties throughout Malaga province.

Officers from the Guardia Civil's nature and environment protection branch Seprona inspected various properties across the area as part of a police operation and found 46 people - including builders, technical directors and landowners - were in breach of planning laws.

The operation was launched to combat offences against land and urban planning, and to protect the environment, historical and artistic heritage and the landscape, the Guardia Civil said in a statement.

In 179 inspections in all the municipalities of Malaga province, officers detected 192 breaches, mainly for lack of planning permission, failure to comply with the project and/or the licence, earthworks, and others. The complaints have been sent to the respective town councils, who are responsible for territorial and urban planning laws.

Of the breaches, officers noticed a trend of illegal construction of single-family homes on rural land, in some cases in protected areas, as well as the illegal installation of prefabricated houses for residential purposes. Authorities also discovered property owners who had illegally installed swimming pools under the cover of using it as an irrigation pool, building tool sheds without permission and others.

There were 30 urban planning breaches in the towns of Ronda, Mijas, Ojén, Casares, Estepona, Manilva, Coín, Pizarra, Alhaurín el Grande, Alhaurín de la Torre, Álora, Alozaina, Canillas de Aceituno, Rincón de la Victoria, Tolox, Competa and Torremolinos. The proceedings for these offences have been sent to the environmental prosecutor's office in Malaga.