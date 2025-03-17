Police suspect that 83-year-old Paco 'El del Molino' was killed by asphyxiation before his body was moved in a wheelbarrow

The Guardia Civil inspecting the area where Paco's body was found and the wheelbarrow in which one of the arrested men stated that they transported him.

The Guardia Civil's investigation into the death of Francisco Mayorga, referred to as Paco 'El del Molino' by Almogía residents, have ruled the death of the 83-year-old man a homicide. The autopsy has found that he died of asphyxiation, not of a heart attack, as initially suspected.

At first, the Guardia Civil officers, who discovered the body in less than a week, did not observe any external signs of violence. They determined that the state of the body was consistent with that of a corpse left outdoors, in the countryside for several days.

However, both the autopsy and the police investigation are leaning towards homicide. This coincides with the main hypothesis of the investigation: burglary with use of violence.

Paco's body was discovered in the early afternoon on Friday 14 March, when the court authorised the Guardia Civil to take one of the suspects in the case - a man known under the pseudonym El Trini - temporarily out of custody and transport him to the place where, as he had said, he and another suspect (El Keni) had taken Paco's body. They had transported him in a wheelbarrow. They managed to do so without witnesses, as the torrential rains over the weekend of 8-9 March had left the streets of Almogía deserted.

Paco's body was found a couple of kilometres from his house, very close to a stream and hidden under reeds, branches and undergrowth.

Over the course of last week, the Guardia Civil investigation found three men suspected of burglary and forced entry into Paco's house. On Monday 10 March, shortly after the case was announced to the public, El Keni went to the police and stated that El Trini had been at his house in the early hours of the morning and had confessed that he had burgled the old man's house. El Trini had also told him that he was injured and had asked him to go to the victim's house to check if the door was properly locked.

As a result, the Guardia Civil officers arrested El Trini, although El Keni's testimony did not indicate what had happened to Paco. Without the necessary evidence, El Trini's entry into Paco's house and subsequent theft could have simply been an act of taking advantage of someone's deserted house. However, the investigation continues to look for a direct connection between the burglary and Paco's disappearance.

When Paco's grandnephew went to check in on him in the evening on 9 March, he found the house ransacked. Inside, he found Paco's dentures and two drops of blood. The heater was on, which ruled out any possibility of a voluntary escape.

Until there is further evidence to the contrary, El Trini is being held in custody on suspicion of theft.