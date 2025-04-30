Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passengers at the Cercanías station at Malaga Airport. Ñito Salas
All trains to and from Malaga are now running as usual
The last trains to resume their service on Wednesday morning were the medium-distance trains

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Wednesday, 30 April 2025, 19:31

All trains that depart from Malaga's María Zambrano station had resumed their usual services by Wednesday morning, returning to "absolute normality", almost two days after the nationwide power outage started on Monday.

Both Adif (the state railway infrastructure company) and Renfe (the main service operator) have announced that rail traffic in Andalucía has returned to normal, with all lines operational.

The last service to resume was the medium-distance link between Malaga and Seville, which makes a stop in several inland towns.

On Tuesday morning, the high-speed AVE train that connects to Madrid was the first one to be restored, closely followed by those offered by private services Iryo and Ouigo. Renfe was able to assist numerous passengers who had been stranded at the María Zambrano station and at other intermediate stations on the route to the capital (Cordoba, Ciudad Real, etc.).

A bit later, around 11.30am, the short-distance C1 line along the Costa del Sol also started working again, followed by the C2 Guadalhorce service at 1.10pm.

At various times from midday and early afternoon, the rest of the connections were re-established, such as the AVE to Barcelona and the Avant connections to Seville and Granada, among others.

While Tuesday's trains sustained some delays and issues with frequencies, this was a Wednesday like every other. Malaga's railway system is now fully operational.

