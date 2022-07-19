Airbnb puts a halt to parties in holiday rental properties The platform has also launched a campaign to prevent online scams and boosts support channels for neighbours and communities

The holiday rental giant, Airbnb, is halting parties in holiday homes over the summer. The strategy was first launched in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, and which it is now consolidating with measures to support hosts and neighbours.

It is also reversing a 16-person occupancy limit introduced in 2020, based on feedback from hosts.

"The removal of this limit is intended to allow those hosts to responsibly use the space in their homes while complying with Airbnb's ban on uncivil parties," the company said.

The platform pointed out that there are penalties for hosts who attempt to violate these policies, ranging from account suspension to complete removal from the site. In 2021, more than 6,600 guests worldwide were suspended for attempting to violate the party ban.

Complaints fall

Since the penalties were introduced party complaints have fallen globally by 44 per cent in one year. Airbnb has also opened a neighbour support line at www.airbnb.es/neighbors, so that members of the public can speak directly to company representatives if they have concerns about a rented holiday home.

The platform is also focusing on preventing holiday rental scams and fraud this summer. Airbnb has worked with the Spanish National Police and online security experts, Confianza Online, to publish a new guide to raise awareness of scams, help fight fraud and keep people safe when booking a holiday online.

Airbnb advises guests not to click on links in emails they don't trust, to avoid unrealistic offers, to pay attention to the details of ads when booking, to only communicate, book and pay on the platform, and to keep their accounts secure. "If in doubt, Airbnb's global customer service team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week to help with any questions and can be reached by phone, through the Help Centre and on Twitter at @AirbnbHelp," the company said.