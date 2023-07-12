After the Starlink 'train of lights', this is when the International Space Station should be visible from the south of Spain The ISS is a huge satellite, the size of a football field, orbiting around 400 kilometres above us

After the passage of the 'train of lights' formed by the Starlink satellites launched by Space X, owned by Elon Musk, which was visible on the night of Tuesday 11 July from different points in Andalucía, there is a possibility of glimpsing another phenomenon in the night sky.

In this case, the star of the show is the International Space Station (ISS), which should be visible from the south of Spain until Tuesday 25 July, with a high probability during the night of Wednesday 12 July, at about 10.18pm hours (for about 6 minutes) and 11.56pm (for about 5 minutes), according to data from NASA's Spot The Station service.

Although the phenomenon will be repeated to a greater or lesser extent for several days until 25 July, another good opportunity may be on Friday 14 July, when the ISS should be visible for about 7 minutes from 5.38am and then 10.19pm onwards.

Ampliar Next sightings of the ISS in Malaga. (Source: Spot The Station)

The ISS (International Space Station) is a huge satellite, the size of a football field, orbiting about 400 kilometres above us. The station circles the Earth in 92 minutes. Its ability to reflect sunlight makes it easily visible (no telescopes or binoculars are needed to see it), although most sightings occur a few hours before or after sunrise or sunset, as this is the optimal viewing period when the sun reflects off the space station and contrasts with the darker sky.