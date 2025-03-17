Spanish met office warns of possibility of waterspouts and small tornadoes in Malaga this Monday evening

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Monday, 17 March 2025, 17:21 Compartir

Spain's national meteorological agency (Aemet) has reported that the conditions created by storm Laurence could contribute to the appearance of waterspouts and small tornadoes in Malaga, which could be seen between this Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Such phenomena are very unusual and highly unpredictable for Spain, but Aemet has stated that tornadoes formed in these geographic latitudes are not as big and dangerous as the ones in the US. The tornadoes previously observed in Spain have usually been of the small F0 and F1 categories, often passing through unpopulated areas or the sea, without anybody noticing.

In addition, Aemet's director in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, said that there is no certainty that these phenomena will actually be witnessed, but it is important to note that the conditions between 6pm today and 6am tomorrow, marked by strong winds, are favourable for their occurrence.

This afternoon, the highest probability is in the western part of Andalucía, while during the early hours, the storm will move eastward across the Alboran Sea.