Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Waterspouts captured in Torremolinos in 2023. Sur
Spanish met office warns of possibility of waterspouts and small tornadoes in Malaga this Monday evening
Weather

Spanish met office warns of possibility of waterspouts and small tornadoes in Malaga this Monday evening

According to Aemet, storm Laurence is creating conditions that could lead to the formation of small, non-threatening tornadoes in Malaga province

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 17 March 2025, 17:21

Spain's national meteorological agency (Aemet) has reported that the conditions created by storm Laurence could contribute to the appearance of waterspouts and small tornadoes in Malaga, which could be seen between this Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Such phenomena are very unusual and highly unpredictable for Spain, but Aemet has stated that tornadoes formed in these geographic latitudes are not as big and dangerous as the ones in the US. The tornadoes previously observed in Spain have usually been of the small F0 and F1 categories, often passing through unpopulated areas or the sea, without anybody noticing.

In addition, Aemet's director in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, said that there is no certainty that these phenomena will actually be witnessed, but it is important to note that the conditions between 6pm today and 6am tomorrow, marked by strong winds, are favourable for their occurrence.

This afternoon, the highest probability is in the western part of Andalucía, while during the early hours, the storm will move eastward across the Alboran Sea.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 A little-known treasure in the heart of Andalucía
  2. 2 Ronda to Marbella road expected to be totally out of action until at least August
  3. 3 Site confirmed for eastern Costa del Sol desalination plant
  4. 4 The number of British and Ukrainian residents continues to grow
  5. 5 Early onslaught catches Malaga CF cold in crazy bottom-of-the-table clash
  6. 6 From Vanuatu to Benin: the most unusual nationalities living in Marbella
  7. 7 Costa gets ready to welcome the Apostle of Ireland
  8. 8 Malaga all set for its leading role in Spanish-language film
  9. 9 The Lorings: A Malaga family with UK and Irish roots
  10. 10 The value of a road

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spanish met office warns of possibility of waterspouts and small tornadoes in Malaga this Monday evening